MI AG to announce charges from Boy Scouts abuse investigation

FILE – In this Feb. 4, 2013 file photo, shows a close up detail of a Boy Scout uniform worn during a news conference in front of the Boy Scouts of America headquarters in Irving, Texas. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez, File)

DETROIT (WOOD) — Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel will announce the first criminal charges from the state’s ongoing Boy Scouts of America investigation on Wednesday morning.

Nessel is also expected to provide an update on the Department of Attorney General’s clergy abuse investigation.

The attorney general will be joined by members of Michigan State Police during the news conference, which is scheduled to start at 9:30 a.m. Wednesday in Detroit. It will be streamed live on woodtv.com.

The Boy Scouts of America is facing bankruptcy and thousands of lawsuits over decades of sexual abuse across the country.

Last year, Nessel released a public service announcement asking victims to come forward, hoping it could lead to prosecutions. In Michigan alone, more than 3,000 victims have come forward.

Anyone with information about the Boy Scouts of America is asked to call the AG’s investigation hotline at 844.324.3374 between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. Tips can be left anonymously.