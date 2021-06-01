MI AG launches inquiry after Boy Scouts sex crime allegations

LANSING, Mich. (WOOD) — Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel is looking to gather information from people who say they were sexually abused while members of the Boy Scouts of America as part of a statewide investigation.

The attorney general’s office said the probe was prompted after sex abuse allegations were made during recent civil litigation.

No additional details were announced other than the attorney general’s office and Michigan State Police are looking for information regarding sex abuse allegations.

The two agencies are encouraging those with information related to this investigation to confidentially report it by calling 844.324.3374 Monday through Friday, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

“My department has proven our commitment to accountability through similar sex abuse investigations and I believe — with the public’s help — we can secure justice for survivors who endured abuse through Boy Scouts of America,” said Nessel in a Tuesday news release. “We stand ready to fight for those wronged by people they should have been able to trust.”