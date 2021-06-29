Metro Health becoming University of Michigan Health-West

WYOMING, Mich. (WOOD) — Metro Health – University of Michigan is changing its name to University of Michigan Health-West, the hospital system announced Tuesday.

The name change comes almost five years after it became a formal affiliate of University of Michigan Health.

“This is a natural next step, it feels right, and we feel that we’ve earned this to become truly apart of one of the world’s great healthcare organizations,” hospital CEO Dr. Peter Hahn told News 8.

Originally founded almost 80 years ago in 1942 as the Grand Rapids Osteopathic Hospital, University of Michigan Health-West has been renamed several times, bearing names including Metropolitan Hospital, Metro Health and Metro Health – University of Michigan Health.

The organization’s new logo. (courtesy University of Michigan Health-West)

The most recent name change was unanimously approved by the board of directors on June 8. It will be phased in over the next 12 months.