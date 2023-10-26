LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Former Michigan State University football coach Mel Tucker has issued a response through his legal team to Wednesday’s announcement that the school determined he violated its sexual harassment policy.

A report from an MSU hearing officer determined Tucker violated the school’s sexual harassment policy when he masturbated and made sexual comments without rape survivor and activist Brenda Tracy’s consent during an April 2022 phone call.

Tucker’s legal team called the decision “no surprise” and said it was “fraught with countless factual and legal errors.” The response also said the school’s decision would be the subject of an appeal and, if necessary, a subsequent lawsuit.

The response came Thursday morning, shortly before a hearing scheduled for 11 a.m. in 30th Circuit Court regarding Tucker’s legal team’s use of text messages involving Brenda Tracy. Tracy obtained a temporary restraining order against Tucker, which prevented his team from releasing anymore of her communications, earlier this month.

The full response can be read here: