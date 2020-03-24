Meijer stopping bottle returns as anti-coronavirus measure

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — West Michigan-based grocery store giant Meijer says it won’t be taking bottles back while the nation works to slow the spread of coronavirus.

In addition to not offering bottle and can return, Meijer is asking shoppers not to use reusable bags unless they are using Shop & Scan on the Meijer app. The goal is to increase cleanliness.

Meijer had already cut back its hours to 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. daily, closing overnight so it can restock shelves and clean. It has also designated certain hours for at-risk customers and essential service workers.