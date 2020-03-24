Closings & Delays
There are currently 289 active closings. Click for more details.

Meijer stopping bottle returns as anti-coronavirus measure

Michigan

by: WOODTV.com staff

Posted: / Updated:

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — West Michigan-based grocery store giant Meijer says it won’t be taking bottles back while the nation works to slow the spread of coronavirus.

In addition to not offering bottle and can return, Meijer is asking shoppers not to use reusable bags unless they are using Shop & Scan on the Meijer app. The goal is to increase cleanliness.

Meijer had already cut back its hours to 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. daily, closing overnight so it can restock shelves and clean. It has also designated certain hours for at-risk customers and essential service workers.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Know something newsworthy? Report It!

Coronavirus Resources

More Coronavirus Resources

 