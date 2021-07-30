Meijer searching for diverse product suppliers

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Meijer is looking to put new products on store shelves that are made by Michigan businesses owned by people who are Black, people from the Indigenous community and other people of color.

The company has teamed up with Start Garden to host an event in September, where suppliers can showcase their products for the chance to have them sold at Meijer stores. The goal is to have more local minority representation in Michigan.

“We are being very intentional in being inclusive to ensure that we allow opportunity for the BIPOC community to showcase their products that are ready to go to market,” Kavy Lenon, the supplier diversity manager with Meijer said.

Those interested should apply by Aug. 27. They’re looking for any non-food related products. The applications will be narrowed down, then business owners will be contacted for the chance to pitch their product in front of a panel.

More information can be found online.