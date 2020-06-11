Meijer releases bottle return protocol; $25 max per visit

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — As Meijer prepares to deal with the large volume of bottle and can returns, the retailer released some tips for customers to help make the process as smooth as possible.

Customers should drain and separate all bottles and cans before coming to the store. Only brands that are sold at Meijer stores will be accepted. Customers are asked to be patient, practice social distance and wear a face covering.

Meijer noted the maximum amount of returnables a customers can bring each visit is $25.

Earlier this week, select Meijer stores throughout Michigan started testing new procedures for bottle and can returns ahead of Monday’s reopening.

Recycling processor Schupan and Sons, Inc. says more than 600 million depositable containers have piled up in Michigan since Gov. Gretchen Whitmer deemed the service non-essential in a March 24 executive order aimed at curbing coronavirus. That order has since been lifted.



The Michigan Department of Treasury announced last week that retailers exclusively using reverse vending machines housed in a separate area or at the front of their store must start accepting bottles and cans on June 15.