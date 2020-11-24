Meijer puts limits on some alcohol sales for the holidays

(WLNS) — Meijer has placed limits on some alcohol sales in its stores to “ensure all customers can get the brands they want through the holidays.”

In a statement sent to 6 News, a Meijer spokesperson wrote that the alcohol limit only applies only to spirits such as whiskey, vodka and tequila. A customer can purchase as much of any spirit they want, with a limit of two per individual brand.

For example, customers can buy six bottles of vodka, but it would need to be two bottles each of three different brands of vodka.

This limit of two items does not apply to wine, beer or gift sets, according to the store.