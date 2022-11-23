LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Meijer is hoping to team up with Thanksgiving shoppers to give 4 million meals to those in need as a part of its Simply Give hunger relief program.

Though Saturday, Meijer will donate one meal for every purchase that includes a Meijer product.

“Our entire team is excited about Simply Give, especially this year knowing there are lots of struggles with families,” store director Rick Couey said. “We’re just excited to be a part of it.”

Federal data shows 34 million Americans struggle with food insecurities on a daily basis. Since 2008, Simply Give has brought in more than $75 million in food donations to help support 400 food pantries around the Midwest. Meijer says its customers have been extremely generous and supportive of Simply Give over the years.

“This is probably one of the most rewarding things we do, especially throughout this week,” Couey said.

The West Michigan-based retail giant said it wants to continue giving back this holiday season. If you aren’t able to give this week, $10 Simply Give gift cards are available for purchase in stores.