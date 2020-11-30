Meijer makes Simply Give donations go further on Giving Tuesday

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Meijer shoppers have an opportunity to triple the impact of their Simply Give donation as part of the retailer’s Giving Tuesday campaign.

Meijer’s Simply Give program supports more than 250 local food pantries in Michigan, Illinois, Indiana, Ohio, Kentucky and Wisconsin.

On Tuesday, the grocery store giant will double match donation cards purchased by customers. The doubling means a $10 donation card will become $30 for the local pantry partnered with that Meijer location.

“It’s a great opportunity to help our neighbors in need with feeding them and their families, especially during this holiday season and this year when it’s been so tough for so many families,” Meijer Senior Director of Community Giving and Partnerships Cathy Cooper told News 8.

The Simply Give cards can be found at the checkout lanes.

This year, the retailer is on track to provide 80 million meals through the program.

Since the program began in November 2008, more than $58 million has been generated for food pantries in the Midwest, equating to an estimated 580 million meals.