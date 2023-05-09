GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Meijer is looking for manufacturers to partner with to expand its Frederik’s by Meijer line.

The grocery store chain said Frederik’s by Meijer has become a “customer favorite” after its launch in October 2021.

The store said products should “embody the superior flavor and high-quality ingredients the brand stands for to create an elevated experience and memorable occasion for Meijer customers.”

This year, Meijer is specifically looking for cocktail mixers, coffee, espresso pods, sauces, marinades and cooking sauces, soup, baking chips, refrigerated cookie dough, frozen desserts, bakery cookies and bakery sweet goods. Other foods are also welcome.

Manufacturers interesting in partnering with Meijer should have retail-ready products that comply with federal regulations and are made in a facility that passes Global Food Safety Initiative audits, Meijer said.

For more information and to submit a product, go to rangeme.com/frederiksbymeijer.