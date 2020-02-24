Meijer adds more license plate renewal kiosks

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — The Michigan Secretary of State has launched new, more reliable self-service stations for vehicle plate renewals, thanks to a partnership with Meijer.

Michigan residents can now find kiosks at 28 Meijer locations around the state, which offer a way to avoid a trip to the Secretary of State to renew vehicle, motorcycle and watercraft tabs.

Some were previously in place, but the announcement included upgrades to old kiosks to make them more reliable and user-friendly. For instance, some self-service stations can now accept cash in addition to credit and debit.

The Meijer locations in West Michigan include:

Battle Creek: 2191 West Columbia Avenue

Battle Creek: 6405 North B Drive

Big Rapids: 15400 Waldron Way

Grand Rapids: 1540 28th Street SE

Greenville: 606 South Greenville West Drive

Kalamazoo: 6660 West Main Street

Ludington: 3900 West US-10

Muskegon: 700 West Norton Avenue

Portage: 5121 South Westnedge Avenue

You can find more information about the kiosks on the Secretary of State’s website.