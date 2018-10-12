Mega Millions $548M jackpot 3rd largest ever

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. A Mega Millions lottery ticket is printed out of a lottery machine at a convenience store in Chicago, Friday, July 8, 2016. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP/WOOD) — A lucky player could soon overcome remarkably bad odds to win the nation's ninth-largest lottery jackpot.

Numbers will be drawn Friday night for a chance at the estimated $548 million Mega Millions prize. The jackpot has been growing since July, when a group of California office workers won $543 million.

It only costs $2 to play the game, but the odds of instant wealth aren't good. The chance of matching all six numbers and winning the jackpot is one in 302.5 million.

The largest Mega Millions prize ever won in Michigan was $208 million, which went to Ralph and Mary Stebbins of Port Huron in 2005. The Michigan lottery says the last state player to win the Mega Millions jackpot was Kevin Blake of Waterford, who took home $42 million in October 2017.

The $548 million jackpot refers to the annuity option, paid out over 29 years. Most winners opt for cash, which for Friday night's drawing would be an estimated $309 million.

Mega Millions is played in 44 states as well as Washington, D.C., and the U.S. Virgin Islands.