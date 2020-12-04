Meet W. MI reps on Whitmer’s Black leadership council

LANSING, Mich. (WOOD) — West Michigan’s contribution to the state’s first Black Leadership Advisory Council include a radio personality turned politician, an immigration attorney, a health care communications professional and an advocate for children and families.

The task before the 16-member statewide council is herculean: identify laws and policies that promote racial inequities and recommend ways to fix them.

“It’s really difficult to come up with one or two (priorities for the council) because we did not get to this place of racialized outcomes and inequities overnight,” explained Kelsey Perdue, an appointee who’s also the director of the Kids Count Project at the Municipal League for Public Policy.

News 8 had asked Perdue and the three other West Michigan council members which racial disparities they most want to see the council address.

It’s an overly simple question about a devastatingly complex problem.

“No matter what system or industry you look at, whether it’s business, jobs, economy, education, there is change and progress to be made. It’s going to take a multipronged strategy, and I think part of the reason the council has representation from so many sectors is because of that,” said Perdue, a Grand Rapids native who’s been advocating for justice as long as she can remember.

Each of the four West Michigan appointees were optimistic about the council’s ability to prompt change, but they also recognize the immense challenge before them.

“I will say, the list is extensive,” said Alexis Dye, communications director at Hackley Community Care in Muskegon, a federally qualified health center.

Dye, who will chair the council’s health committee, explained that eradicating racial disparities in health care will require more than improved access.

“Your overall health is comprised of … your economic status, your education, safe neighborhoods, healthy food … it’s all of those things that make you healthy. It’s about where you live, work, play and if you have all of those supports to help you be a healthy individual,” Dye said.

State data reveals racial disparities in health, jobs, housing, education and interaction with the criminal justice system.

Robert S. Womack, a longtime radio personality in Grand Rapids who’s also a Kent County commissioner, was appointed co-chair of the Black Leadership Advisory Council.

“I actually told (the person) who called me, I said, ‘next time you tell a young man from Grand Rapids, Michigan that he’s the co-chair of a government committee, tell him to sit down. I just fell.’ She thought I was playing,” said Womack, who was thrilled with his appointment to the council.

Among other goals, Womack will push to remove barriers to housing and jobs for people trying to make a fresh start after incarceration, a group that is disproportionately African American.

“People can discriminate against felons, and it doesn’t matter if you were 18 years old and you were shoplifting something over $100 …. These are people who have done their time in prison and are looking for a fresh start, and I’m going to be fighting for them to be able to get that fresh start,” Womack said.

Kathy Purnell is an attorney who works for Justice for Our Neighbors in Kalamazoo, a nonprofit that provides free legal advice to immigrants.

Purnell has devoted her life to “raising public awareness of the importance of racial and gender equity.”

“My father is African American and he made the decision to marry a Korean immigrant and they decided to build a whole new type of life together,” Purnell explained.

“So, my whole life has been a reflection of what changes in the law can make possible because interracial marriage became legal the same years my parents got married.”

Changes in immigration law also allowed the family to bring her mom’s relatives to America.

“I’ve always been very sensitive to how law and policy impact the real lived experiences of people.”

Womack said the group will have an initial meeting in December, but hit the ground running in January when they’ll begin to construct the framework for change.

Womack urged members of the Black community, as well as groups that have long fought systemic racism, to contact him so he can bring their voices to the council.