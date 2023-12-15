SAINT CLAIR SHORES, Mich. (WOOD) — Michigan voters can anticipate getting a lot of attention from national news outlets as the 2024 campaign kicks off. This week, crews with NBC’s Meet the Press were in the state talking with voters about the issues.

“Can anyone be prepared for 2024? I think I’ve spent my life preparing for an election like this,” Kristen Welker, the new host and moderator of Meet the Press, said.

Welker says this Michigan visit comes on the eve of what will be a very consequential political campaign.

“I’m going to be talking to voters in Michigan while I’m here, and I approach this role as a reporter,” Welker said.

The Philadephia native says she approaches her new role as moderator of NBC’s Meet the Press the same way she approaches every story — as a journalist first. From her start as an intern on the Today Show to White House correspondent, Welker sees four central issues that will drive the campaign: Reproductive rights, foreign policy, immigration and, in Michigan, the economy.

“We also know that the economy is top of mind for the voters. You have President Biden saying that the economy is getting better but also a lot of people from across the country saying ‘we don’t feel that’,” Welker said.

Welker says as the year closes there will be pressure on both sides of the aisle to deliver something.

“I think there is pressure on the Democrats and Republicans to get something done. Both parties feel that, but the question is will they be able to find that common ground?” Welker said.

Meet the Press airs Sundays at 9 a.m. on WOOD TV.