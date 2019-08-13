Medical issue suspected in Mecosta man’s drowning

CHIPPEWA TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Authorities say a Mecosta County man who drowned in Chippewa Lake may have suffered a medical issue beforehand.

Around 4:30 p.m. Monday, deputies were called to the lake in Chippewa Township, located about 12 miles northeast of Big Rapids.

The Mecosta County Sheriff’s Office says 66-year-old Kenneth Allen Roebuck was near the swimming area on the south side of the lake when he went under in about 4 feet of water. Nearby swimmers pulled him from the lake and tried to revive him, but the Mecosta man died at the scene.

It’s unclear what potential medical issue Roebuck may have suffered.