GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — More than 3 million people in Michigan must renew Medicaid plan before next spring to keep their health coverage.

The reapplication process is generally annual, but had been paused during the pandemic. It kicked back in this summer and runs through May 2024. Essentially, Medicaid, MIChild or Healthy Michigan recipients must demonstrate they still qualify.

“A lot of people have never had the redetermination because during the pandemic, they may have come on plan and so have never had to do that,” Prudi Foster, a community health worker at Priority Health, said.

The first thing to do is go online and ensure your MI Bridges contact information is up to date. Then, you will be notified by mail or by text message with information about when and how to renew. If you need help, you can reach out to Health Net of West Michigan.

Information about coverage changes can be found on the state’s website.