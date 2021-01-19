MEDC small business grant applications open today

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Struggling small businesses in Michigan can now get more help to keep them afloat.

Small business owners who can prove they’ve been impacted by the latest emergency order by the health department can apply for grants starting at 9 a.m. Tuesday.

The grants come from the Michigan Economic Development Corporation. How much any businesses can receive in grants depends on how long they were shuddered and just how severely they were impacted by closures.

Businesses that have completely shut down can receive up to $20,000. Ones that have either partially shut down or remained open are eligible to get $15,000.

Owners still have to show they were impacted by the health department’s order and they need the money from the grants to support their day to day expenses.

Applications opens at 9 a.m. Tuesday and closes noon on Friday.