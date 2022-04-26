CASSOPOLIS, Mich. (WOOD) — The city of Cassopolis could be getting an aluminum recycling plant that would make products for electric vehicles.

The Michigan Economic Development Corporation strategic fund board approved Tuesday a request for a $1.5 million community development block grant for the project and a State Essential Services Assessment exemption for Hydro Aluminum Metals.

Hydro Aluminum Metals, owned by international company Norsk Hydro ASA, already has facilities in Kentucky and Texas, according to the grant request from the company and the city of Cassopolis.

The project would bring around 67 jobs to the city of Cassopolis and would be the first manufacturing facility in Cassopolis’ Southwest Michigan Advanced Research and Technology Park.

The company makes products using material made up of 75% recycled aluminum. The facility in Cassopolis would create products for electric vehicles, the company says.

It would process around 265 million pounds of aluminum scrap every year, the company said during the MEDC strategic fund board meeting Tuesday.

“The projects coming before the board today demonstrate MEDCs commitment to supporting work that is regionally relevant, no matter whether our friends and neighbors live in the state, whether they live in urban areas like Detroit or more rural villages, like Cassopolis,” MEDC CEO Quentin Messer Jr. said. “Because at the end of the day, here in Michigan, we may be located on two peninsulas, but we have one share destiny.”