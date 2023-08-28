A booking photo of Robert Michael Phillips. (Courtesy of the Michigan State Police)

MECOSTA, Mich. (WOOD) — A Mecosta man is facing child pornography charges following a Michigan State Police investigation into his online activities.

Robert Michael Phillips, 34, was arrested and charged with first-degree criminal sexual conduct, aggravated child sexually abusive activity, aggravated distributing or promoting of child sexually abusive material, aggravated possession of child sexually abusive material and using a computer to commit a crime. He was arraigned in 77th District Court on Friday, according to MSP.

Investigators alleged Phillips was downloading, viewing and uploading files of child sexually abusive material on the internet, state police said.

MSP’s Computer Crimes Unit provides resources for parents to talk to their kids about Internet safety. Those resources can be found at missingkids.org.

Any tips or information about possible child sexual exploitation can be reported at missingkids.org/cybertipline.