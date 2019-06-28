Mecosta Co. authorities: 3 arrested for auto thefts

GRANT TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — The Mecosta County Sheriff’s Office says it arrested three people and is looking for a fourth in connection to the theft of five vehicles.

On Thursday, the sheriff’s office heard from a Grant Township resident that two vehicles had been stolen. A third vehicle had been stolen from that same victim last week.

Deputies eventually identified a suspect. That led them to a residence, where they found two more stolen vehicles, and then another residence in Green Township, where they found yet another stolen vehicle that had been stripped of parts.

Ultimately, three people were arrested. It’s not yet clear exactly what charges each will face.

Deputies said they were looking for a fourth suspwect, but didn’t provide any information on that person’s identity.

Four of the stolen vehicles were recovered, and investigators also seized a fifth vehicle that had stolen parts in it.