GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Residents have the chance to weigh in on Michigan’s long-term transportation plan.

The Michigan Department of Transportation is holding two telephone townhalls Tuesday and Wednesday to talk about the Michigan State Long-Range Transportation Plan.

The plan not only details safety and infrastructure improvements but also the state’s rail and freight plans.

The townhall starts at 7 p.m. Tuesday and 10 a.m. Wednesday.

If you would like to attend, you can register online.