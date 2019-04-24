MDOT tests out new signs to keep crews safe

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. A photo of a new sign the Michigan Department of Transportation is using to keep crews safe. (April 24, 2019)

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. A photo of a new sign the Michigan Department of Transportation is using to keep crews safe. (April 24, 2019)

MICHIGAN CITY, Mich. (WOOD) — Michigan Department of Transportation officials hope new signs will keep their patching crews safe.

While the new signs may look familiar, it’s smaller and more portable than the larger signs that need to be attached to a trailer.

Crews put up the signs earlier this week while patching potholes on I-94 near Michigan City. The signs attach to the bumper of a truck so it can easily move along with the patch crews.

“If you're coming up on that crew and you see a sign that says slow down, use caution, patching crew ahead, it's just a little more information,” said Nick Schirripa, MDOT Southwest Communications Representative. “The more information we give motorists, the better choices they can make."

Currently, the new signs are a pilot program. If crews notice a difference in drivers’ behavior, the signs could be used throughout the state.