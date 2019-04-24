Michigan

MDOT tests out new signs to keep crews safe

By:

Posted: Apr 24, 2019 04:14 PM EDT

Updated: Apr 24, 2019 04:14 PM EDT

MICHIGAN CITY, Mich. (WOOD) — Michigan Department of Transportation officials hope new signs will keep their patching crews safe.  

While the new signs may look familiar, it’s smaller and more portable than the larger signs that need to be attached to a trailer. 

Crews put up the signs earlier this week while patching potholes on I-94 near Michigan City. The signs attach to the bumper of a truck so it can easily move along with the patch crews. 

“If you're coming up on that crew and you see a sign that says slow down, use caution, patching crew ahead, it's just a little more information,” said Nick Schirripa, MDOT Southwest Communications Representative. “The more information we give motorists, the better choices they can make." 

Currently, the new signs are a pilot program. If crews notice a difference in drivers’ behavior, the signs could be used throughout the state.  

Continue Reading

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


More Stories

Featured on eightWest

Featured Content

Trending Stories

Photo Galleries

Photo Galleries
Photos: Free Beer & Hot WIngs live show Photos: Free Beer & Hot WIngs live show
Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Photos: Free Beer & Hot WIngs live show

Photo Galleries
WOTV4Women
Photos: Jump Jam 2019 Photos: Jump Jam 2019
Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Photos: Jump Jam 2019

WOTV4Women
Photo Galleries
Photos: 2019 Westside Easter Egg Hunt Photos: 2019 Westside Easter Egg Hunt
Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Photos: 2019 Westside Easter Egg Hunt

Photo Galleries