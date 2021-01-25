MDOT awards grants to 3 cities to rebuild roads

LANSING, Mich. (WOOD) — Three Michigan cities are being awarded grants to help improve roads, the governor’s office announced Monday.

Kalamazoo, Big Rapids and Marshall all received Transportation Economic Development Fund Category F grants, which are awarded through the Michigan Department of Transportation.

The city of Kalamazoo is being awarded $375,000 to help rebuild Miller Road from Emerald Drive to South Sprinkle Road. Additional improvements include replacing curb and gutter and upgrading ramps at intersections to comply with the Americans with Disabilities Act.

In all, Kalamazoo’s project will cost about $775,575, the state says. The city plans to pay the remaining $400,575 in the project.

The city of Marshall is being awarded $246,340 to rebuild South Kalamazoo Avenue from Michigan Avenue to Industrial Drive. Ramps will also be upgraded at intersections.

The state says Marshall’s project costs at total of $307,924. The city will pay the remaining $61,584 in the project.

Big Rapids is being awarded $171,212 in grant money to help improve Maple Street from South Third Avenue to Bronson Avenue.

The project costs a total of $214,015. The city of Big Rapids will pay the remaining $42,803 in the project.

TEDF grants help pay for projects on highways, road and streets. More information on the TEDF grants can be found on the state’s website.