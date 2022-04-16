LANSING, Mich. (AP) — The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services has confirmed the first influenza-related child death in Michigan for the 2021-2022 flu season.

The agency said Friday that the reported death involves a child from Kalamazoo County who contracted a flu strain known as A/H3, the agency said Friday. It did not reveal the age of the child.

Dr. Natasha Bagdasarian, chief medical executive for the Michigan health agency, says “once children reach six months of age it is recommended they receive two doses of the flu vaccine for their first series.”