MDHHS opens applications for grant to expand human trafficking victim programs

LANSING, Mich. (WOOD) — The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services is inviting organizations to submit grant proposals to “expand and strengthen victim service programs for survivors of human sex and labor trafficking.”

Non-profit organizations, including faith-based organizations, that have at least one year of experience in delivering human trafficking victims services or working with human trafficking organizations in their communities are invited to apply.

MDHHS said a total of $500,000, subject to continued availability of funding, will be awarded over a three-year period. The first year will focus on increasing the organization’s capacity. The department anticipates issuing up to three awards with a maximum of $55,555 per award.

In addition to funding, MDHHS said selected organizations will also receive ongoing technical assistance from the department’s project coordinator. This will include help with program start-up, reporting requirements and barriers to program implementation.

Grant applications for the Human Trafficking Victims Services Expansion Pilot Program must be submitted electronically through the EGrAMS program by 3 p.m. on Jan. 13, 2022. To apply, click here.