MDHHS offering rapid testing for travelers

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Michigan is offering free COVID-19 testing for travelers at welcome centers and airports.

The Travel Points Testing program will bring rapid antigen COVID-19 testing for people who are traveling, the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services said in a Thursday release.

Travelers can register when they get to the testing sites. Results will be available in as little as 15 minutes, MDHHS said.

Testing will be available at multiple welcome centers, including the Dundee Welcome Center on US-23 going into Detroit starting April 23.

Testing will also be available at Cherry Capital Airport in Traverse City on Wednesdays from 2 p.m. to 10 p.m., Fridays from 12 p.m. to 8 p.m., and Sundays from 3 p.m. to 11 p.m.

Other locations will be announced as they become confirmed. More information and a full list of rapid testing sites can be found on michigan.gov/coronavirus.