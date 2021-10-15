MDHHS offering free bottled water to Benton Harbor residents

BENTON HARBOR, Mich. (WOOD) — The state is offering free bottled water to Benton Harbor residents as it urges them not to drink or cook with tap water due to high levels of lead contamination.

Beginning next week, the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services will also be delivering bottled water to schools and two apartment complexes, Harbor City Flats and Harbor Towers, it said in a Friday release.

MDHHS says around 38,000 cases of water have been given out since Sept. 30, as it is urges residents to use bottled water for things like cooking, drinking, brushing teeth, rinsing food and mixing powdered infant formula.

Data from the city shows the highest lead reading from sampled homes found 889 parts per billion, which is more than 59 times the state limit.

MDHHS will be offering bottled water at these locations:

Abundant Life Church of God, 693 Columbus Avenue

Sunday, Oct. 17, from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Monday, Oct. 18, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Tuesday, Oct. 19, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Family Dollar, 481 Pipestone Street

Saturday, Oct. 16, from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Ebenezer Baptist Church, 214 E. Britain Avenue,

Saturday, Oct. 16, from 12 p.m. to 2 p.m.

Brotherhood of All Nations, 1286 Monroe Street

Sunday, Oct. 17, from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Information on more dates and locations when they get added can be found at michigan.gov/MiLeadSafe.

To arrange water delivery for homebound residents or those without transportation, call 211.