GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — As summer comes to a close, the Michigan health department is warning people to be cautious of a respiratory infection called Legionellosis.

Legionellosis is caused when Legionella bacteria grows in water systems due to warm, stagnant water. It’s most common in the late summer and early fall, according to the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services.

Symptoms of Legionellosis are similar to Legionnaires’ disease, including fever, cough, shortness of breath and pneumonia.

Legionella bacteria is usually found and transmitted through water systems in large buildings, cooling towers, whirlpool spas and decorative fountains that have not been cleaned and maintained properly, the health department said. People can contract it by breathing in water mist or vapor that contains the bacteria. It is less likely to be spread by drinking the water but can happen if water accidentally enters the lungs while swallowing. It generally does not spread from person to person, according to MDHHS.

This year, 186 Legionellosis cases have been confirmed in Michigan through July. Last year, there were 196 confirmed cases, according to MDHHS. That’s lower than the previous five-year average of 234 confirmed cases for the same time period.

If you have symptoms and have recently traveled overnight, stayed in a healthcare facility, been in or near hot tubs or whirlpool spas or been exposed to a place where the plumbing has had recent repairs, MDHHS says to contact your healthcare provider.

People over 50, current or former smokers, people with chronic lung disease, weakened immune systems or with chronic health conditions are more at risk to contract Legionella.

MDHHS and local health departments are monitoring cases. For more information, visit the MDHHS website.