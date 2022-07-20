GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services has launched a new website to keep residents updated on the latest developments on the monkeypox outbreak.

The website — michigan.gov/mpv — includes the latest case count across the state and a basic breakdown of monkeypox symptoms.

The new website says there are 19 total cases confirmed in Michigan, including two in Kent County. The rest are in and around Detroit. Nationwide, a little over 2,100 cases have been confirmed across 43 states.

“MDHHS is working closely with our federal partners, local health departments and health care providers across the state in response to this outbreak,” MDHHS Chief Medical Executive Dr. Natasha Bagdasarian said in a release. “It is important to remember that the risk to the general public is low. However, Michiganders with concerns about MPV should see their provider to be evaluated for testing.”

Monkeypox is a disease caused when a person gets infected with the monkeypox virus. According to the MDHHS, symptoms generally appear one to two weeks after exposure. The common symptoms are a fever, head and muscle aches, swollen lymph nodes, chills and exhaustion, along with a rash that can look like pimples or blisters. The rash commonly appears on the face and inside of your mouth, along with other parts of your body.

According to the CDC, it takes the average person between two to four weeks to work through the illness.

Unlike COVID-19, the virus does not spread very easily. It is often spread through direct contact with someone with a monkeypox rash. It can also be spread by touching items that had previously touched a monkeypox rash, like clothes or bed sheets.

There are no specific treatments for monkeypox infections, but because MPV and the smallpox virus are so similar, the vaccines and antiviral drugs to protect against smallpox usually work well against MPV.

For other questions, people are encouraged to reach out to their local health provider or local health department.