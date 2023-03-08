In this Aug. 11, 2019, file photo, a man uses a cell phone in New Orleans. (AP Photo/Jenny Kane, File)

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services has launched an app that aims to help identify and treat opioid overdoses.

The app, called OpiRescue, can be downloaded on Android and iOS smartphones and includes ways to learn about identifying and reversing overdoses, a Naxolene finder to locate the overdose reversal medication nearby, a locator for treatment, and information on how to report when you’ve reversed an overdose.

The overdose reversal information will be sent to a dashboard viewable to MDHHS partners like Prepaid Inpatient Health Plans and Syringe Service programs. They will be able to send additional resources to areas with increased reports of overdose reversals, MDHHS said.

The free app is available statewide and users will stay anonymous, according to MDHHS.

For more information on Naloxone and how to get it, visit the state of Michigan’s website.