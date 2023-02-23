LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — A child who had the flu has died, the state health department said.

It is the first influenza-associated death of a child during this flu season confirmed in the state by the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services, it said in a release. The Ingham County child had contracted influenza A/H3.

“It’s not too late to get the flu vaccine,” Dr. Natasha Bagdasarian, chief medical executive for MDHHS, said in the release. “Once children reach six months of age it is recommended they receive two doses of the flu vaccine for their first series. In addition, pregnant women should get the flu vaccine during each pregnancy. Flu vaccine can be given at the same time as other vaccines, including the COVID-19 vaccine.”

On the national level, there has been 111 reported pediatric deaths that are associated with influenza.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, there has been around 25 to 51 million cases of the flu, 12 to 25 million flu medical visits, 280,000 to 630,000 flu hospitalizations and 18,000 to 56,000 flu deaths since October in the country.

The MDHHS recommends that everyone six months of age and older get a seasonal flu vaccine.

For more information about the flu, go to michigan.gov/flu.