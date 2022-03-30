LANSING, Mich. (WOOD) — The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services has partnered with more libraries to provide free at-home COVID-19 tests to Michiganders.

There are now 70 libraries across the state participating in the program, 19 of which are in West Michigan.

The department said in a release they hope more people will take advantage of the program. They encourage everyone travelling for spring break to take a test in order to prevent the virus from spreading in schools and businesses.

The tests are distributed on a first-come, first-served basis. People are encouraged to take only one test for each person in their home, and there is a limit of five tests per household.

To find a library near you participating in the program, click here.