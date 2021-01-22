MDHHS Director Robert Gordon resigning

Michigan Department of Health and Human Services Director Robert Gordon discusses coronavirus restrictions in the state during a Jan. 13, 2021, press conference at the Capitol in Lansing. (Courtesy Michigan Executive Office of the Governor)

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Robert Gordon, the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services director who has helped guide the state’s response to the coronavirus pandemic, is resigning.

Gordon announced his resignation Friday in social media posts, saying it had been an “honor to serve alongside wonderful colleagues.”

He did not explain why he was resigning now.

While Michigan recently saw a surge in virus cases in November, it has fared much better overall than many other states in terms of cases.

Today, I am resigning from the Whitmer Administration. It's been an honor to serve alongside wonderful colleagues. I look forward to the next chapter. — Robert Gordon (@robertmgordon) January 22, 2021

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer appointed Gordon to his post as chief of MDHHS in January 2019. He previously worked for the U.S. Department of Education and the U.S. Office of Management and Budget, as well as the New York City Department of Education.

