Watch: MDHHS Director Hertel testifies before state Senate committee

LANSING, Mich. (WOOD) — Michigan Department of Health and Human Services Director Elizabeth Hertel is testifying before a state Senate committee.

The noon hearing is streaming live on the Senate’s website and from WOOD TV8’s Live Desk.

At least one lawmaker, Sen. Jim Runestad, R-White Lake Township, is expected to ask Hertel about Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s coronavirus policies for nursing homes.

Republicans have criticized Whitmer’s handling of nursing homes, arguing she should have designated facilities to house only COVID-19 patients. Instead, her administration created a plan that allowed them to be held in the same facilities with people who were not sick with strict isolation protocols in effect.

In September, then-MDHHS Director Robert Gordon told legislators that creating COVID-19-only facilities was impractical and that the method was tried and then rejected by two states.

This week, Whitmer and MDHHS said nursing homes that have not had a confirmed COVID-19 case in the last 14 days may now start allowing visitors.