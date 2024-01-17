GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services has launched a new campaign to educate the public on a key way to avoid spreading HIV.

The initiative is called “MIPrEP, MIChoice.” It will focus on pre-exposure prophylaxis, a medication that, when taken, helps prevent a person from getting HIV.

“Taking PrEP can reduce the chance of getting HIV by up to 99% for sexual encounters and 74% for injection drug use,” MDHHS Chief Medical Executive Dr. Natasha Bagdasarian said in a release.

While Michigan has seen more people use PrEP in recent years, the state only ranks 41st in the nation for PrEP use according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. That means Michigan has major room for improvement.

According to the MDHHS, HIV infections are disproportionately impacting communities of color. PrEP usage among white residents is three times higher than Latino residents and nine times higher than Black residents.

The campaign will highlight personal testimonials from nine people, each with a unique background, who share their reasons for using PrEP. A Black man named Alfredo says he decided to start PrEP to take control of his own health.

“After a few years of skepticism, I finally got on PrEP. I decided it’s best to be proactive in maintaining my own sexual health because it’s a part of my health in general. I wanted to be a good example to others,” he said. “I feel encouraged because this medicine is available to our community now. I get discouraged because some people can’t get over the stigma. We need to make HIV less scary. PrEP is just part of my tool kit.”

PrEP can be taken daily as a pill or as a bimonthly injection. It is covered by most insurance plans and the state has programs available for those who do not have insurance coverage.

You can learn more about the “MIPrEP, MIChoice” campaign on the MDHHS website.