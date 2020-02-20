MDHHS: 4th patient dies of vaping-related illness

LANSING, Mich. (WOOD) — Health officials are confirming the fourth vaping-related death in the state.

The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services says it learned Wednesday an adult woman died from a lung illness related to vaping. No other information about the woman was released due to confidentiality reasons.

“Although reports of new cases related to this outbreak have decreased in Michigan and across the country, new cases continue to be reported,” said Dr. Joneigh Khaldun, chief medical executive and chief deputy for health for MDHHS in a statement. “We urge Michigan residents to refrain from vaping until a definite source or sources have been identified. Health care providers should remain vigilant in educating their patients about the potential risks associated with vaping and report any cases to their local health department.”

Officials say 73 confirmed and probable vaping-related lung injury cases in patients ages 15 to 67 have been reported in Michigan since August.

All the cases have been in the Lower Peninsula. Most patients have been hospitalized for severe respiratory illness, MDHHS said.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has tracked 2,758 cases nationwide, including 64 deaths, since Feb. 4.

MHDDS said vapers should see a doctor right away if they develop shortness of breath, chest pain, cough, fever or nausea. It also advised people to stay away from vaping products that contain THC, as the additive vitamin E acetate in those products could be at fault for the illnesses.