MDHHS: 3rd man dies of vaping-related illness

LANSING, Mich. (WOOD) — The state is reporting Michigan’s third death linked to vaping-related lung illness.

The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services says it was told that the patient, a man, died Dec. 19. The state is not releasing his name or where he lived.

Michigan has seen 65 vaping-related lung illnesses in patients ages 15 to 67 since August, MDHHS says. The first death was reported in October and the second in November.

The cases are among some 2,600 that the U.S. Centers of Disease Control and Prevention are tracking as of Jan. 7. Fifty-seven people have died, not including Michigan’s most recent death.

MHDDS said vapers should see a doctor right away if they develop shortness of breath, chest pain, cough, fever or nausea. It also advised people to stay away from vaping products that contain THC, as the additive vitamin E acetate in those products could be at fault for the illnesses.

“The tragic death of yet another Michigan resident is a reminder that this outbreak continues,” Dr. Joneigh Khaldun, chief medical executive and chief deputy for health for MDHHS, said in a Friday statement. “We extend our deepest condolences to the family. I urge people not to use THC-containing e-cigarettes or vaping products until the specific cause of these vaping-related severe lung injuries being reported nationwide has been identified. To help with this investigation, we remind health care providers to report patients who may have this condition to their local health department.”

As a state ban on flavored vaping products is in legal limbo, the Trump administration is also rolling out a ban on certain flavored products.