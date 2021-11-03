MCAA unanimously approves refunds for Michigan drivers

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Every Michigander with auto insurance is going to be getting a refund check.

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s office announced Wednesday that Michigan Catastrophic Claims Association officials have voted unanimously to grant the governor’s request and send refund checks to every Michigander with auto insurance.

The nonprofit’s surplus doubled over the last year, now up to $5 billion. The state estimates each driver will receive more than $600.

“Michiganders have paid into the catastrophic care fund for decades, and these funds from the $5 billion surplus belong in the pockets of Michigan policyholders,” Whitmer said in a statement.

There is no timeline set yet, but state officials are urging the MCCA to act quickly.