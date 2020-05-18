Whitmer to give update on COVID-19 response today

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer provides a May 15, 2020, update on the Michigan’s response to coronavirus at the State Emergency Operations Center near Lansing as Dr. Joneigh Khaldun, the state’s chief medical executive, looks on. (Courtesy Michigan Executive Office of the Governor)

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Gov. Gretchen Whitmer will be providing an update on the state’s COVID-19 response on Monday afternoon.

The governor will be joined by the state’s Chief Medical Executive Dr. Joneigh Khaldun at the briefing scheduled for 1:30 p.m. You can watch it on WOOD TV8 and woodtv.com’s livestream.

COVID-19 presents with a fever, cough and shortness of breath. You can find a testing location near you on the state’s website and get information on how to set up an appointment.

Data from the State of Michigan as of Sunday, May 17, 2020.

The state is ramping up its testing for the virus considerably, which officials say will be key in allowing the economy to reopen more fully. They hope to test 450,000 people this month and soon increase daily testing to 30,000.

Some businesses that want to reopen more quickly that Whitmer’s measured approach allows have started shirking her executive orders. A salon in Holland opened its doors Friday, as did a drive-in theater near Coldwater.

Also Friday, the Michigan Court of Claims heard arguments in the Legislature’s lawsuit against Whitmer. The Republicans who control both chambers of the state’s legislative body argue the governor has overstepped her authority by repeatedly extending emergency response to the virus without their input. The governor says Michigan law supports her moves in the midst of an ongoing crisis.