Matthew Schneider resigning as US attorney in Detroit

DETROIT (AP) — The chief federal prosecutor in eastern Michigan says he’s leaving office on Feb. 1.

U.S. Attorney Matthew Schneider was picked by President Donald Trump and served for three years.

Changes are common when a new president from a different party is elected. Saima Mohsin will become acting U.S. attorney.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office in eastern Michigan covers more than 30 counties, from the tip of the Lower Peninsula to the Ohio border.

Schneider recently announced a deal with the United Auto Workers to put a monitor in place after a series of corruption convictions. Schneider sharply criticized Trump for releasing former Detroit Mayor Kwame Kilpatrick from prison, years before the end of his 28-year sentence for corruption.