Mason Co. man killed in early morning crash

FREE SOIL TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — A 40-year-old Mason County man is dead after a head-on crash early Saturday morning.

Authorities said emergency crews responded to a 2 vehicle head-on crash at US-31 north of Freeman road just before 4:30 a.m.

Deputies said the preliminary investigation suggested a vehicle traveling southbound on US-31 crossed the center line hitting the victims northbound vehicle head-on.

A Muskegon County man who was the driver of the southbound vehicle was transported to Spectrum Health Ludington Hospital with serious injuries and than transferred to Butterworth Hospital in Grand Rapids for advance care.

The Mason County man driving the northbound vehicle was pronounced dead on scene, according to authorities.

Alcohol does appear to be a factor in the crash.

Police are withholding the name of the deceased at this time until all family members have been notified.