List: MLK Day events in West Michigan to honor civil rights leader

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — America will celebrate the birthday of Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. on Monday, Jan. 17.

Events across West Michigan will honor the work and legacy of the civil rights leader. Find an event near you:

VIRTUAL

GVSU | Reverend Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Commemoration Week | Jan. 16 through Jan. 22 | Details

Urban League of West Michigan | 22nd Annual MLK Corporate Breakfast | Jan. 17 at 9 a.m. | Details

Holland Public Schools, city of Holland | MLK Day Community Celebration | Jan. 17 at 12 p.m. | Details

GVSU, GRCC and Davenport | 36th Annual Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Commemoration | Jan. 17 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. | Details

WMU Cooley Law School | Voter suppression and voter protections panel discussion | Jan. 18 from 5 p.m. to 6 p.m. | Details

BATTLE CREEK

Southwestern Michigan Urban League | MLK Celebration 2022: “We, Us, Our: 55 Shades of Black” | Jan. 17 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. | Details

GRAND RAPIDS

We Are LIT, Grand Rapids African American Museum | Considering Spirituality as Praxis for Democracy | Jan. 15 at 2 p.m. | Details

World of Winter | Martin Luther King Jr. Day: Black History Walking Tour | Jan. 17 from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. | Details

HOLLAND

Holland Museum | MLK Day Celebration | Jan. 17 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. | Details

Holland Public Schools, city of Holland | MLK Day Community Celebration | Jan. 17 at 12 p.m. | Details

KALAMAZOO

Kalamazoo College Festival Playhouse | “The Conviction of Lady Lorraine” | Jan. 14 at 7:30 p.m., Jan. 15 at 7:30 p.m. | Details

City of Kalamazoo | Martin Luther King Jr. Day of Service 2022, Laying of the Wreath Ceremony | Jan. 17 | Details

WMU | MLK Teach In | Jan. 17 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. | Details

City of Kalamazoo | Social Justice Youth Awards | Jan. 18 at 7 p.m. | Details

MUSKEGON

Muskegon Art Museum | MLK Day free community day | Jan. 17 | Details

Muskegon Community College | MLK Unity Breakfast | Rescheduled for June 10 | Details

