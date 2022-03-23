MARQUETTE, Mich. (WJMN) — The city of Marquette in the Upper Peninsula has announced a daily planned road closure to facilitate safe migration of the blue-spotted salamander.

The city, in cooperation with the Superior Watershed Partnership and Northern Michigan University Biology Department, will close a portion of Peter White Drive in Presque Isle Park to allow the salamanders to migrate over the coming weeks. The closures started this week and will happen daily at 8 p.m. through April 15, or until the migration is done.

The city says that road barricades will be placed and removed daily to prevent vehicular traffic use of the migration area. Foot traffic is permitted in the area during regular park hours.