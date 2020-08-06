Marijuana pre-rolls recalled due to possible saliva contamination

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — The Michigan Regulatory Agency has suspended the licenses of a Bay City marijuana company and recalled its “pre-rolls.”

The MRA said Thursday that the pre-rolls from 3843 Euclid LLC may be contaminated with human saliva. They were sold in several cities around the state, including Meds Café in Lowell and Maivda Investments in Quincy.

Recalled products sold in Lowell:

Package # 1A4050300006EF6000003006; Hyman Cannabis – Strawnana Premium Pre Roll; Sold between July 14 and 21

Package # 1A4050300006EF6000003007; Hyman Cannabis – Kush Mints Premium Pre Roll; Sold July 9

Recalled products sold in Quincy:

Package # 1A4050100005016000008622; Fruity Pebbles Pre Roll 1g; Sold July 31.

Package # 1A4050100005016000008623; Purple Eurkle Pre Roll 1g; Sold July 31.

Package # 1A4050100005016000008624; Pineapple Cheese Pre Roll 1g; Sold July 31.

Package # 1A4050100005016000008625; OG Kush Pre Roll 1g; Sold July 31.

Package # 1A4050100005016000008626; Nightmare Cookies Pre Roll 1g; Sold July 31.

Package # 1A4050100005016000008627; Jungle Juice Pre Roll 1g; Sold July 31.

Anyone who has one of the recalled products should return it to the shop where it was bought for disposal. Shops should be in touch with anyone who bought one of the recalled products.

The MRA said it started investigating 3843 Euclid Friday after getting a tip that a worker at the facility licked a pre-roll product while making it.

The company stopped work and its licenses for both medical and recreational marijuana were suspended for two weeks while the state investigates.