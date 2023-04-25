GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Pickleball lovers can find courts throughout West Michigan.

According to USA Pickleball, Pickleball is the fasted growing sport in the country. From leagues and clubs to both public and private courts, there’s plenty of opportunities to try your hand at the paddle sport this spring and summer.

The Beer City Open Pickleball Championship will be taking place this year from July 18 to July 23. Registration opens April 25.

In downtown Grand Rapids, Rooftop Pickleball at Amway Grand Plaza will open for the season on Thursday, May 11.

Several churches offer free or cheap open play sessions, while some city parks offer pickleball court.

Find a pickleball court near you in the map below.

Editor’s note: Prices and times could change. Double check the details with the venue before going.

Don’t see your pickleball court on the map? Send us the information by emailing reportIt@woodtv.com. Be sure to include a link.