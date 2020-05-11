Manufacturing reopens Monday: What employees should know

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — The manufacturing industry in Michigan reopens on Monday. Gov. Gretchen Whitmer issued an executive order last week allowing that part of the economy to reopen.

Employees must wear masks when they’re unable to stay 6 feet away from one another and face shields should also be considered when workers have to be within 3 feet.

Factories must adopt measures to protect their workers, including daily entry screenings, and once available, the use of no-touch thermometers. In addition, all non-essential visits must be suspended, and employers must make sure that there are sufficient hand washing stations.

“With so much uncertainty that we’ve been experiencing for the past several weeks, it’s important to understand both the terms of the governor’s order and what your rights are as an employee going into potentially a situation where you’re not comfortable, where you don’t totally feel safe. It’s nice to have some more concrete guidelines,” said Eric Post, a corporate lawyer with Varnum LLP.

Other recommended workplace safety measures include reducing congestion in common spaces and staggering shifts so not as many people are around one another at the same time.

Manufacturing is the third major industry to fully reopen in a span of five days. Construction and real estate restarted on Thursday.