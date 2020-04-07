Man’s body pulled from Pentwater River

WEARE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — A man’s body was pulled out of the Pentwater River on Tuesday after several hours of searching near the Village of Pentwater, the Oceana County Sheriff’s Office said.

They said the body of Gary White, 70, of Hart, was found on the north branch of the Pentwater River in Weare Township after authorities were notified of a boat running with no one inside.

Deputies say a fisherman heard the boat’s motor running in the area around 1 p.m. on Monday. When the fisherman was done fishing after a few hours, he still heard the motor running. The fisherman went to investigate and found the boat with no one inside and notified authorities.

Multiple agencies responded to the scene and searched the area through Monday evening after discovering that a man was missing. The search was called off once it got dark and it started back up Tuesday morning.

A Michigan State Police cadaver dog indicated that the area was suspicious and a dive team went into the water and found the body about 12 feet deep.

Authorities say the victim was not wearing a life vest at the time.