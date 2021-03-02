Man, woman, unborn child killed in crash near Ludington

BRANCH TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — A man, a pregnant woman and her unborn child were killed in a crash east of Ludington Monday.

The two-car crash happened around 1:45 p.m. on US-10 at Wever Road in Mason County’s Branch Township, between Custer and Baldwin. The Mason County Sheriff’s Office said a Jeep Patriot hit a Buick Terraza.

Deputies arrived on the scene to find the driver of the minivan, 24-year-old David Lee McLain-Williams of Scottville, dead. His passenger, 22-year-old Ashley Nicole Plotts of Scottville, who was eight months pregnant, was seriously hurt. She was rushed to the hospital, where she died. Her child, a son already named David Jr., also died.

Authorities say the driver of the Patriot ran away after the crash. A deputy and a Michigan Department of Natural Resources conservation officer, with help from citizens, tracked him to about half a mile away.

The 27-year-old Manton man was taken to the hospital for treatment of injuries sustained in the crash and then arrested. His name was not released Tuesday pending arraignment. Authorities did not release a list of the charges he was expected to face.

They did, however, say speed and alcohol were likely factors in the crash.