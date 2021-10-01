Man armed with knife shot, killed by deputies near Niles

NILES TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Michigan State Police are investigating after Berrien County sheriff’s deputies shot and killed a man near the Indiana border.

The Berrien County Sheriff’s Office said the incident started around 10:45 p.m. Thursday at the Franklin Woods mobile home park on S. 13th Street south of the intersection of Bell Road in Niles Township.

Someone called the sheriff’s office about a man with a knife and when deputies got there, they tried to get the man to put the knife down, according to a BCSO news release.

The sheriff’s office said the suspect refused to put the knife down and ran at them when deputies then shot him. Deputies tried to save the man’s life, but he died at the scene, the release said.

The suspect’s name has not been released.

The deputies involved in the deadly shooting are on administrative leave while state police investigate the use of force. That’s standard procedure.